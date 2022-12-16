As healthcare workers battle tripledemic, influx of patients at emergency rooms strain hospitals

HAMPTON ROADS — HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but also the busiest in the emergency department. As healthcare workers are battling the trifecta of respiratory illnesses, it’s resulting in an influx of patients.

With the Flu, COVID, RSV, along with other cold viruses, doctors said we’re not used to seeing all these viruses circulating at the same time. And with symptoms so similar including higher fevers, runny noses, sore throats, sneezing and coughing, some of these can also cause difficulty breathing.

Due to the patient surge impacting hospitals and emergency rooms, health professionals are suggesting alternatives for the ER.

An emergency physician at Riverside told News 3 hospitals need help reducing their wait times in emergency rooms that are operating at or over capacity, and that patients should weigh whether they actually need the ER.

“For anyone concerned that they're having a life-threatening emergency, we want you to come and see us. And we want you to be able to be taken care of expeditiously,” said Dr. Elena Garrett, an emergency physician at Riverside Regional.“So consider seeking out care with your primary care doctor or urgent care if it's something less severe. Otherwise, we're here and we want to take good care of you.”

Dr. Garrett’s recommendations are to remember to practice good hygiene, including handwashing and mask-wearing and getting your COVID and flu shots. If you do happen to become sick try to stay home, treat your symptoms, and take care not to spread it to your loved ones.

