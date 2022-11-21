As it gets colder, Hampton Roads homeless shelters are filling up fast

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — With the colder temperatures setting in and the prices for just about everything going up, many people are turning to homeless shelters for a place to stay. Some emergency shelters in Hampton Roads are filling up fast, too.

The Union Mission is Norfolk is open every single day of the year, 24 hours a day. It never closes. In recent, weeks Helen Hayes Sommer, the director of development, said the number of calls from people looking for shelter has gone up. Last year, the Union Misson served nearly 800 men, women and children.

Organizers expect to see more people through the doors this fiscal year.

"Rents in Norfolk went up 43% in the last 2 years," Sommer said. "During the pandemic, there were also limitations on evictions and those types of things. That moratorium has been lifted. But additionally, just the cost of food and electricity and the basics has gone up, as well."

PORT Winter Shelter in Newport News is seeing the same trend. The emergency shelter opened three weeks ago and the executive director said they've already served 190 people. That's an unusually high number of those at risk of homelessness.

Union Mission and PORT Winter Shelter need donations to help with the influx of people.