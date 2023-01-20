As March for Life happens in D.C., Virginia lawmakers defeat abortion bills

NORFOLK, Va. - As anti-abortion groups gather for the annual March for Life rally in Washington Friday, a Virginia State Senate Subcommittee defeated three abortion bills.

On Friday morning, Democrats voted down three separate bills in the Senate Subcommittee on Health Professions.

One bill would've banned abortion after 15 weeks, which is an idea the Youngkin Administration is backing.

Another would've banned abortion, saying life begins at conception.

A third bill would've banned abortion during the second trimester prior to viability, which would be at least after 22 weeks.

Because Democrats are in the majority at 22-18, they can block all abortion bills during this General Assembly session.

Republican House Speaker Todd Gilbert told reporters last week any abortion legislation faces an uphill battle due to the makeup of the General Assembly.

"I would be very surprised if anything of substance comes out of this General Assembly on that issue," he said.

