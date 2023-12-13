As Something in the Water 2024 could be in Oct., how different is the weather?

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Both times Something in the Water has been held at the Oceanfront, there have been issues with the weather, including this past April when day three was canceled due to heavy rain and a tornado warning.

That led Pharrell to tweet that the days would be shifted.

There have been rumblings it would be moved to October.

During Tuesday's city council meeting, the city's head of the convention and visitors bureau showed a slide with the festival listed as being held in October.

"October will work. We'll be happy to have it in October," said John Zirkle, the head of the Virginia Beach Hotel Association.

Zirkle says hotels would've liked it to stay in April, but says October could work as it's not peak tourist season.

"It'd be great to something every single weekend in Virginia Beach, so I think it fits well. I just hope the weather holds up. October can be just as challenging as April with weather," he said.

News 3 meteorologist Myles Henderson says the average precipitation for both months is pretty close with April seeing 3.37 inches and October seeing 3.86 inches.

"October is going to bring us less thunderstorms compared to April. April brings us more of those spring pop-up storms. As far as average or normal precipitation, they're really about the same," said Henderson.

Plus, October is still in hurricane season.

"Typically, hurricane season builds as we go through summer and the fall, so things can get active in October," he said.

While the dates are finalized, the city council signed off on a music festival to take the place of Something in the Water in April.

It will be put on by the radio company Audacy. In addition, a reggae festival was approved for early June.

"The festivals are good for the hotels. They generate room nights," said Zirkle.

City officials have made it clear the exact dates for Something in the Water will be announced by the festival organizers at a future date.