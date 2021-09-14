Assistant chief for Portsmouth Police Department retires

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The assistant police chief for the Portsmouth Police Department has retired after a career spanning three decades, the department announced Tuesday.

Assistant Chief Scott Burke spent 31 years as a first responder and law enforcement professional, working with several local, state and federal agencies.

Burke began his career in 1990 with the volunteer rescue squads of Virginia Beach and served in a variety of roles, including duty field commander, instructor, paramedic field training officer and Squad Operations lieutenant.

In 1996, he joined the Portsmouth Fire Department as a paramedic became a tactical medic in support of the police department’s SWAT team shortly after. He then transitioned to the police department in 1998.

As a police officer, he served in patrol, the records unit as a field evidence technician and as a taxi-wrecker/public vehicles enforcement officer.

As a supervisor, he commanded patrol squads, the police training unit and the criminal investigations division. As a captain, he commanded the planning and administrative bureau, leading: The 911 public safety answering points, administrative services division, logistics division, services division and support bureau.

In 2020, Burke was appointed interim chief for nearly a year before returning to his position as assistant chief, assuming the role after former Police Chief Angela Greene was fired.

Burke holds a bachelor's degree in political science from Virginia Tech and is a graduate of the 245th Session of the FBI National Academy.

