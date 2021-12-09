Watch
News

Actions

At least 20 firearms stolen from Virginia Beach gun store

items.[0].image.alt
News 3
DOA Arms
DOA Arms
Posted at 3:18 PM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 15:19:45-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Overnight Wednesday into Thursday a Virginia Beach gun shop was burglarized.

VBPD said the DOA Arms business had least 20 firearms stolen but the final count has not been reported yet.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was also notified about this incident and they are investigating with VBPD. "Our Industry Operations Investigators responded to conduct an inventory of items stolen which is ongoing and Special Agents also responded to assist with that task as well. We are extending our available resources to VBPD to assist them with this investigation," the ATF said.

The DOA Arms is located on Reon Drive in Virginia Beach.

News 3 has reached out to Virginia Beach Police and the ATF for more information and will update this story when we learn more.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo.png

Positively Hampton Roads

Give to the Holiday Helpers campaign