At least 20 firearms stolen from Virginia Beach gun store

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Overnight Wednesday into Thursday a Virginia Beach gun shop was burglarized.

VBPD said the DOA Arms business had least 20 firearms stolen but the final count has not been reported yet.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was also notified about this incident and they are investigating with VBPD. "Our Industry Operations Investigators responded to conduct an inventory of items stolen which is ongoing and Special Agents also responded to assist with that task as well. We are extending our available resources to VBPD to assist them with this investigation," the ATF said.

The DOA Arms is located on Reon Drive in Virginia Beach.

