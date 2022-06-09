At least 3 men stole 4 vehicles from Norfolk car dealerships, police say

NORFOLK, Va. - Detectives in Norfolk are looking for the men they say stole cars from several dealerships throughout the city.

Authorities say since May 3, at least three men have targeted six car dealerships in Norfolk, resulting in the theft of four vehicles.

The Norfolk Police Department released surveillance photos of the men believed to be involved in the crimes:

Norfolk Police Department

If you recognize these men or know anything about the stolen vehicles, you're asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (-1888-562-5887) or submit a tip via the P3Tips app.

