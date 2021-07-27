Watch
Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion offering $20 concert tickets to celebrate return of live music

Ash-har Quraishi
Posted at 11:48 AM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 11:48:38-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - With the return of live music, one company is celebrating by offering fans $20 tickets for select concerts coming to the Portsmouth area.

In partnership with Live Nation, IMGoing Events is offering a $20 “all-in” ticket on select seats for concerts coming to the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion.

Fans will be able to purchase $20 lawn tickets to participating shows under the “Return to Live” banner found here.

Tickets go on sale starting July 28 at 12 p.m. for the general public, but T-Mobile and Sprint customers can get exclusive 24-hour early access starting Tuesday, July 27 at 12 p.m.

Upcoming artists coming to the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion include:

  • Blackberry Smoke with special guest The Wild Feathers on Saturday, August 14
  • Harry Connick Jr. and his Band, Time to Play! Tour on Saturday, August 21
  • Rod Wave, Soulfly Tour on Saturday, September 4
  • AJR OK ORCHESTRA Tour on Sunday, September 19
  • Earth, Wind & Fire on Friday, September 24
