Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion offering $20 concert tickets to celebrate return of live music

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - With the return of live music, one company is celebrating by offering fans $20 tickets for select concerts coming to the Portsmouth area.

In partnership with Live Nation, IMGoing Events is offering a $20 “all-in” ticket on select seats for concerts coming to the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion.

Fans will be able to purchase $20 lawn tickets to participating shows under the “Return to Live” banner found here.

Tickets go on sale starting July 28 at 12 p.m. for the general public, but T-Mobile and Sprint customers can get exclusive 24-hour early access starting Tuesday, July 27 at 12 p.m.

Upcoming artists coming to the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion include: