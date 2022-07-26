Attorney General Miyares announces $8 million data breach settlement with Wawa

RICHMOND, Va. - Attorney General Jason Miyares announced that he, along with six other attorneys general, has reached an $8 million settlement with Wawa to resolve a 2019 data breach.

The breach compromised approximately 34 million payment cards used at Wawa stores. According to Miyares' office, this is the third-largest credit card data breach settlement reached by state attorneys general, behind Target and the Home Depot.

Miyares' office said the Commonwealth's share of the settlement is $682,432.14.

Other impacted states included New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida, Delaware and Maryland, as well as the District of Columbia.

“It is imperative that businesses employ every reasonable security measure to protect their customers and prevent sensitive data breaches like this one.” Attorney General Miyares said. “I am pleased we were able to reach a settlement that addresses the conduct at issue and implements safeguards going forward to ensure this type of breach does not happen again.”

In addition to the $8 million total payment to the states, Wawa will implement the following information security practices: