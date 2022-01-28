Attorney General Miyares’ legal opinion on vaccine mandate: Public Universities cannot mandate students

RICHMOND, Va. - Attorney General Miyares has issued his legal opinion on whether or not public universities can mandate students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

A.G. Miyares’ opinion is that Virginia’s state institutions of higher education cannot require the COVID-19 vaccine as a general condition of students’ enrollment or in-person attendance.

He recognized that there is “no question that the General Assembly could enact a statue requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for in-person school attendance,” but that is his legal opinion..

Nowhere in the Code of Virginia does the law say that Virginia public institutions can require vaccinations as a condition of enrollment or in-person attendance.

The Attorney General is vaccinated and boosted.