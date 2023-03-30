Attorney General Miyares recommends antisemitism training for Virginia State Police & local police departments

RICHMOND, Va. — Attorney General Jason Miyares spent nine days in Israel and Poland to learn about public safety and security technology and the best practices to employ when combating antisemitism, according to his office.

Miyares was joined by eight attorneys general across the country, including North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.

During the trip, the attorneys general spoke with experts about a variety of topics, including the “alarming rise of antisemitism in America.” The group also met with Isaac Herzog, the President of Israel, and Ambassador Ron Dermer, the Senior Advisor to the Prime Minister, to discuss several matters, including Israel’s national security threats.

Miyares is now calling for Virginia State Police to require antisemitism training for its personnel. He says during his trip, he learned that understanding “the trends that have allowed [antisemitism] to thrive and grow” is necessary to eradicate it.

“Virginia’s newfound relationship with Israel’s Ministry Foreign Affairs experts will greatly help our Antisemitism Task Force in combating this scourge here in the Commonwealth. As attorneys general, it was beneficial for us to learn from Israeli security officials about their nation’s world-class security technology and defense capabilities. Very few nations face the amount of threats that Israel does, and yet they’re able to successfully keep their citizens safe,” said Miyares.

Miyares sent a letter to Virginia State Police Colonel Gary Settles recommending antisemitism awareness training for new and current officers. The idea for implementing the training comes from the Office of Attorney General Antisemitism Task Force. Miyares established the office this February.

He is also encouraging local police departments to implement antisemitism awareness training for their officers.