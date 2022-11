VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Authorities are investigating a shooting that took place in Virginia Beach on Sunday night in the 1200 block of Carver Ave.

During the incident, a 15-year-old male was hurt and taken to the hospital. The police received a call around 9 p.m. on October 30.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with knowledge of the incident is encouraged to submit a tip at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.