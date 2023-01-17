Authorities respond to crash involving semi, bus in Suffolk; No one hurt

SUFFOLK, Va. — Authorities are responding to a crash involving a semi and a school bus in Suffolk.

It happened Tuesday afternoon in the area where Prudence Road turns onto Pruden Boulevard (U.S. 460). Pictures from a News 3 viewer show a bus in a ditch and what appears to be a jackknifed semi.

A spokesperson from Suffolk Public Schools confirms to News 3 the bus driver and her grandchildren were on board at the time but there were no other students. There were no injuries.

So far, there's no word on what caused the crash.