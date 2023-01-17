Watch Now
News

Actions

Authorities respond to crash involving semi, bus in Suffolk; No one hurt

Suffolk bus crash 1.17
Ashley White
Crash in Suffolk between semi and school bus. Jan. 17, 2023.
Suffolk bus crash 1.17
Suffolk bus crash
Suffolk bus crash
Posted at 4:11 PM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 16:17:10-05

SUFFOLK, Va. — Authorities are responding to a crash involving a semi and a school bus in Suffolk.

It happened Tuesday afternoon in the area where Prudence Road turns onto Pruden Boulevard (U.S. 460). Pictures from a News 3 viewer show a bus in a ditch and what appears to be a jackknifed semi.

A spokesperson from Suffolk Public Schools confirms to News 3 the bus driver and her grandchildren were on board at the time but there were no other students. There were no injuries.

So far, there's no word on what caused the crash.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV