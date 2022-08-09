Auto shops see increased anti-theft device purchases as catalytic converter thefts continue in Hampton Roads

YORKTOWN, Va. - Catalytic converter thefts continue to plague Hampton Roads.

One Yorktown woman, Carol Bartram, had her converter stolen off her 2009 Toyota Prius while she was visiting her mother.

“I turned the car on and it sounded like machine gun fire," Bartram said. "It was incredibly loud.”

AAA told News 3 Priuses are often targets because their catalytic converters have more precious metal than the typical car, making them more valuable. The resale value is anywhere from 50 to 500 dollars.

“I know people need money, I know that people are hurting in this economy, but there’s gotta be a better way,” Bartram said.

After insurance replaced the catalytic converter for $2,500, Bartram came across an anti-theft measure called a Cat Shield. It's a piece of metal that is bolted over the converter.

“I think somebody that has a private place to remove my catalytic converter could get through that but from what I read they want to get in and get out quickly, so it’s just another layer,” Bartram said.

Brady Woodell owns Custom Car Care in Yorktown. He said he's getting more requests to install anti-theft devices.

“From what I can tell I think they’re very effective,” Woodell said.

He said the customers that have been requesting them own trucks and SUVs. Those vehicles are higher off the ground and therefore easier to steal a catalytic converter. He also said some trucks have two converters, making them an even bigger target.

“You don’t have to have a jack, you can just roll under there with their battery powered saw and cut it off," Woodell said. "I think if they roll under there and see the cable type array that goes around the converter I think they’ll try to roll back out and hit somebody else.”

Virginia law changed in March regarding penalties for catalytic converter theft. It has now become harsher, changing from a misdemeanor to a felony. More documentation is also required in order to sell the part for scrap.