Automatic Medicaid re-enrollment to end when public health emergency expires

SUFFOLK, Va. - In April, the Department of Health and Human Services is expected to announce the end of the federal COVID public health emergency, meaning the end of the automatic Medicaid re-enrollment.

“They will be dropped, their Medicaid benefits will drop,” said Ashley Greene of the Western Tidewater Free Clinic.

Greene said that's what will happen if people don't know to reapply.

If the public health emergency does expire, those people on Medicaid will have to re-enroll for the first time since 2019. During the pandemic, coverage was automatically continued.

Tim Davis enrolled in Medicaid in November 2021. He said it would be devastating to lose his benefits, as he has a rare blood disorder that requires specialists.

“Doctor visits after doctor visits after doctor visits," Davis said. "I just got Medicaid this last year, finding out I was eligible for it, but before then it was nothing.”

There is expected to be a grace period. During that time, Medicaid representatives will be reaching out to patients, so it's important your contact information is current.

For more information on how you can re-enroll in Medicaid, click here. Residents of Virginia can also call 1-855-242-8282.