Avelo Airlines ending flight service at Newport News-Williamsburg Airport in April

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Peninsula Airport Commission (PAC) was notified Tuesday by Avelo Airlines officials that service from Newport News/Williamsburg Airport would no longer continue past April 16.

Avelo Airlines told the commission that the decision was made due to "economic and market factors which far exceed the control of the Peninsula Airport Commission or Newport News/Williamsburg Airport."

A release from airport officials stated that, "Newport News/Williamsburg Airport is fortunate to still retain the Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) Grant. Newport News-Williamsburg Airport."

The PAC, according to the airport officials, intends to utilize this grant to attract additional carriers to Newport News/Williamsburg Airport so that it can continue to grow.

The release ending with, "Newport News/Williamsburg Airport will continue to provide exceptional service to American Airlines as well as all other airport tenants."