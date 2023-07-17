'Avoid the James River,' the City of Richmond urges

RICHMOND, Va. -- The City of Richmond has issued a warning to avoid the James River on Monday and Tuesday.

"The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the James River in Richmond. Flood levels are expected to remain high until Tuesday afternoon. Residents and visitors are warned to AVOID all use of the James River," the City of Richmond posted on social media. "Excessive amounts of debris in the water will make water rescues extremely difficult, placing water rescue personnel in harm's way."

The city advised the following areas were likely to flood:

Water Street at Dock Street

Sections of Riverside Drive and River Road

Huguenot Flat Ramp

The Capital Bike Trail

The water level along the James was around 13 feet on Monday morning.

"When water levels are at five feet and above, all river users should wear or carry a personal flotation device (PFD) on their watercraft," the city posted online. "When water levels are at nine feet or above, only expert paddlers should use the river recreationally."