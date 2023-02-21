Watch Now
News

Actions

B.M. Williams, homes of Chesapeake Supt., Satan Club volunteer & ACLU of Va. lawyer receive bomb threat

B..M. Williams Primary School & homes of Chesapeake superintendent, Satan club volunteer, ACLU of Va. lawyer receive bomb threat
Ray Campos/WTKR
B..M. Williams Primary School & homes of Chesapeake superintendent, Satan club volunteer, ACLU of Va. lawyer receive bomb threat
B..M. Williams Primary School & homes of Chesapeake superintendent, Satan club volunteer, ACLU of Va. lawyer receive bomb threat
B..M. Williams Primary School & homes of Chesapeake superintendent, Satan club volunteer, ACLU of Va. lawyer receive bomb threat
B..M. Williams Primary School & homes of Chesapeake superintendent, Satan club volunteer, ACLU of Va. lawyer receive bomb threat
B..M. Williams Primary School & homes of Chesapeake superintendent, Satan club volunteer, ACLU of Va. lawyer receive bomb threat
B..M. Williams Primary School & homes of Chesapeake superintendent, Satan club volunteer, ACLU of Va. lawyer receive bomb threat
B..M. Williams Primary School & homes of Chesapeake superintendent, Satan club volunteer, ACLU of Va. lawyer receive bomb threat
Posted at 9:41 AM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 09:46:09-05

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A bomb threat against B. M. Williams Primary School was made Tuesday morning.

The threat was also made towards a Satan Club volunteer, a Senior Staff Attorney for ACLU of Virginia, and the Chesapeake Schools Superintendent.

As of right now, the Chesapeake Fire Department is investigating the validity of the threat.

Richie Babb with Chesapeake Public Schools says the district is aware of the situation.

News 3 has a crew at the scene to bring you the latest information.

Stay with us for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV