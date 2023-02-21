B.M. Williams, homes of Chesapeake Supt., Satan Club volunteer & ACLU of Va. lawyer receive bomb threat

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A bomb threat against B. M. Williams Primary School was made Tuesday morning.

The threat was also made towards a Satan Club volunteer, a Senior Staff Attorney for ACLU of Virginia, and the Chesapeake Schools Superintendent.

As of right now, the Chesapeake Fire Department is investigating the validity of the threat.

Richie Babb with Chesapeake Public Schools says the district is aware of the situation.

