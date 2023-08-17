Baby, adult rescued from apartment fire on Kimball Terrace in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — An infant and an adult had to be rescued from a fire at an apartment complex in Norfolk Thursday afternoon.

The call came in just before 2:40 p.m. in the 3100 block of Kimball Terrace, in the Grandy Village area. Firefighters found smoke coming from the second floor.

Jay Greene/WTKR A baby and an adult had to be rescued from a house fire on Kimball Terrace in Norfolk. Aug. 17, 2023.

The fire department said an adult and infant had to be rescued from the second floor. They were taken to the hospital for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined the fire started in the kitchen, but they're still trying to figure out the cause.

No one else was hurt, fire officials said. Smoke detectors were operating when crews arrived.

The fire caused two units to be displaced. Two adults and three children will be getting assistance from the Red Cross.

Crews had the fire under control by 3:25 p.m.