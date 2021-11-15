Baby Ruffle Rompers recalled due to choking hazard

Hanna Andersson is recalling a certain style of the Baby Ruffle Romper due to reports of a potential choking hazard.

The romper in question is a 100% cotton romper with ruffles sold in Petal Pink, Golden Hour and Juniper with a polka dot pattern with metal snaps starting from the neckline to the center of the romper.

About 3,200 rompers are being recalled.

The specific style number of the romper is 66919 and it can be found written on the main labeled at the neck of the top.

It can be found in U.S. sizes from zero months to three years.

Hanna Andersson received three incidents of the snaps detaching or fabric around the snaps ripping. No incidents of children putting snaps in their mouths or injuries have been reported.

Consumers are instructed to immediately stop using the recalled Ruffle Romper and contact Hanna Andersson for a full refund.

Hanna Andersson will be providing postage-paid labeling to consumers for the return of the product for a full refund.