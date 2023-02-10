Baby sleep sacks recalled due to choking hazard

Baby Sleep Sacks from the brand WeeSprout are being recalled due to choking hazard concerns, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall impacts over 31,000 baby sleep sacks. The specific product is called the “100 percent cotton sleep sack.”

CPSC says the sacks are hazardous because the zipper can fall off of the garment. There have been 17 reported instances of detached zippers, but none of the instances resulted in injuries.

Consumers should follow these instructions to receive a full refund: Cut the sleep sack in half, take a picture of it, and email weecare@weesprout.com a picture of the destroyed garment.

For more information, click here.