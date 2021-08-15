Back-to-school COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held at Portsmouth City Park

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The City of Portsmouth is hosting another COVID-19 clinic for the community.

On Saturday, August 28, the city is hosting a vaccination clinic at Portsmouth City Park. This clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Pfizer vaccine is eligible for children 12-years-old and older. The clinic is being held as part of the city's "Parks & Rec: Back to School" event.

This is the last vaccination clinic that the city plans to host in August.

No appointments are required to receive a vaccine.

