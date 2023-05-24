Backups on I-64 near Colonial Parkway in York Co. causing delays following tractor-trailer crash

YORK CO., Va. — Drivers on I-64 near Colonial Parkway in York County can expect delays following a tractor-trailer crash, according to VDOT.

VDOT says, as of 8:33 a.m. today (Wednesday, May 24), the west center lane, right lane, right shoulder, and entrance ramp are closed. The crash site is around mile marker 242.7.

#ALERT: CRASH involving a tractor trailer: York County: I-64 West at Rt 199 @wtkr3 pic.twitter.com/ThvjLhXaHv — Jen Lewis (@jenlewismedia) May 24, 2023

We will update this article once the scene is cleared.