Backups on I-64 near Colonial Parkway in York Co. causing delays following tractor-trailer crash

Posted at 8:46 AM, May 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 08:46:33-04

YORK CO., Va. — Drivers on I-64 near Colonial Parkway in York County can expect delays following a tractor-trailer crash, according to VDOT.

VDOT says, as of 8:33 a.m. today (Wednesday, May 24), the west center lane, right lane, right shoulder, and entrance ramp are closed. The crash site is around mile marker 242.7.

We will update this article once the scene is cleared.

