Backyard Play Systems recalls playsets with wooden roof due to entrapment hazard

Backyard Play Systems is recalling four outdoor playsets with wooden roofs after realizing they pose an entrapment hazard to children.

The recall involves home play equipment marketed under the brand names Yardline Play Systems (models Turbo Racer, Cloud Racer) and Gorilla Playsets (models Captain’s Fort, Fort Highlander).

The wooden parts used to reinforce and create a decorative gable design on the wooden roof can allow children to become trapped between the lower part of the roof structure and the bottom of the gable decoration.

Consumers with the product are instructed to stop using the recalled product immediately and contact Backyard Play Systems for a free repair kit which will include replacement wood parts, hardware and instructions.

Backyard Play Systems will send a representative to perform the repair for them at no charge if a consumer is unable or does not want to do the repair themselves.

The recalled products were sold online at Costco.com from March 2019 through May 2021 (Turbo Racer, Cloud Racer) and online at Lowes.com from December 2020 through May 2021 (Captain’s Fort, Fort Highlander) for about $1,000.

The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.