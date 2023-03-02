Bacteria detected in cocktail shrimp product sold in Lidl stores, recall issued

A recall has been issued for a cocktail shrimp product after testing revealed the presence of bacteria, according to the FDA.

The cocktail shrimp is from the brand “Tapas,” which is sold at Lidl stores. In addition to Virginia, Lidl stores are in Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and South Carolina.

Concerns about possible health risks arose after bacteria was detected during routine testing, according to the FDA. The agency said the bacteria in question is Listeria monocytogenes, “an organism that poses a serious health risk to young children, pregnant women, the elderly, and others with weakened immune systems.”

So far, Lidl stores have not received reports of any adverse reactions related to the consumption of the product.

The product has been taken off store shelves. Anyone who has purchased the shrimp cocktail can return it for a full refund without a receipt.

For more information, click here.