Bag of bullets found by third graders at Yorktown Elementary School: York County School Division

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Third grade students at Yorktown Elementary School found a bag of bullets on campus, according to a York County School Division (YCSD) spokesperson.

On Wednesday, March 22, third grade students found “a bag containing what appeared to be bullets near the student drop-off/pick up lanes,” according to a letter sent to parents by Principal Kristin Bolam.

Upon hearing about the discovery, school personnel contacted the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office and followed school protocol, which includes conducting a search, the letter says. While searching, they located the bag. YCSD says there was no indication that a weapon was on school grounds.

The next day on Thursday, March 23, a report was made about a bullet being found near the spot where the bag was located. YCSD said division personnel and deputies were conducting another search.

YCSD emphasized that the safety of staff and students is a top priority for the division.

