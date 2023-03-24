Watch Now
News

Actions

Bag of bullets found by third graders at Yorktown Elementary School: York County School Division

Generic: Day Police Lights
Michael Woodward/WTKR
File: Police Lights
Generic: Day Police Lights
School generic.png
Posted at 8:50 AM, Mar 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-24 09:02:19-04

YORK COUNTY, Va. — Third grade students at Yorktown Elementary School found a bag of bullets on campus, according to a York County School Division (YCSD) spokesperson.

On Wednesday, March 22, third grade students found “a bag containing what appeared to be bullets near the student drop-off/pick up lanes,” according to a letter sent to parents by Principal Kristin Bolam.

TRENDING: Security camera catches contractor going through VB renter's belongings

Upon hearing about the discovery, school personnel contacted the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office and followed school protocol, which includes conducting a search, the letter says. While searching, they located the bag. YCSD says there was no indication that a weapon was on school grounds.

The next day on Thursday, March 23, a report was made about a bullet being found near the spot where the bag was located. YCSD said division personnel and deputies were conducting another search.

YCSD emphasized that the safety of staff and students is a top priority for the division.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV