Banana Boat sunscreen recall issued due to presence of benzene

Edgewell Personal Care Company has issued a voluntary recall for some of its SPF 30 Banana Boat Hair and Scalp Sunscreen Sprays, according to the FDA.

The recall was initially issued last July, but the company is expanding the recall to apply to additional products. The company says the recall is due to the presence of benzene in the products.

The FDA says benzene is a human carcinogen, and exposure could potentially cause dangerous side effects, including the risk of various forms of cancer and blood disorders.

There have been no reported instances of adverse effects related to using the sunscreen products, and the FDA noted that “Daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences according to an independent health assessment using established exposure modeling guidelines.”

The products have been taken off of the shelves and Banana Boat is offering reimbursements to consumers.

You can check here to see the descriptions and lot codes of the recalled sunscreens.