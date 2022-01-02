Barricaded resident shoots at deputies from Yorktown home

YORKTOWN, Va. - York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office is currently working a barricade situation near the Rocky Road and Hornsbyville Road area.

Officials say they received a call at 1:23 p.m., from a homeowner on Rocky Road that said a resident in the home would not leave after being asked. The resident did not want to leave and barricaded themselves in another part of the home.

According to officials, the barricaded person has been living in the home for 13 months.

When police arrived at the home the barricaded resident shot at deputies. Officials say no one was injured.

Everyone is asked to avoid the area at this time and deputies say to stay inside.

This is a developing story.