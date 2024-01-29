Bars, restaurants draw in big crowds for the AFC, NFC games

NORFOLK, Va. — Sunday marked the second biggest day of the year for the NFL.

But what about local bars and restaurants? Even though you could watch the AFC and NFC games from home, establishments across Hampton Roads pulled out all the stops to help get people out of the house.

“I just think it’s important to be around people, it’s healthy to be outside and around people and have social interaction," said one fan in attendance at The Waterside District.

Managers and workers at local venues like Baxter's, AJ Gator's and The Waterside District, say usually, the first football Sunday is the busiest day for their business.

“I think a lot more people now, since their team is not in it they’re not as interested. But that first day when everybody is here and all the teams are here it’s exciting," said Morgan Nelms, manager at AJ Gator's in Chesapeake.

However, getting people through the doors every Sunday after that is good for business and fuels the local economy. So when there are not a lot of games left in the season, each week becomes paramount. On Sunday, the crowds were bigger than some managers expected.

“When I walked in I was like wow, this is crazy, so I was definitely pleasantly surprised," said Daryl Bresach, General Manager of Baxter's.

To attract customers, different tactics are used, and different plays are called. Some businesses, like The Waterside District, replicate a party atmosphere.

“In the commercial breaks we turn the sound off, we play songs, we do contests, crazy silly contests that the whole family can do, and we give away a lot of stuff," said Mike Taylor with The Waterside District.

Baxter's does the same, while also catering to customers preferring take out through various delivery apps.

“We do a lot of prize giveaways, where we raffle off jerseys and things like that, you get free raffle tickets," said Bresach.

Others, like AJ Gator's, focus on drink deals.

“We do a bucket deal, so like domestic bottles, your Bud Light, Miller Lite situation, and those are 4 for 12, so it brings in a decent crowd,” Nelms said.

All these businesses and others around the area keep finding new ways to cater to those who want to get off the couch and watch sports in a different atmosphere. With the Superbowl coming up, expect deals, giveaways, parties, and one set of extremely disappointed fans,