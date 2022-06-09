Bayside High School student-athlete dies after collapsing during conditioning

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A Bayside High School student-athlete died Wednesday after collapsing during after-school conditioning, Bayside High School Principal Troy Walton said.

School administration, counselors and Virginia Beach City Public Schools support staff will be on hand to address staff and student needs following the student's death.

The following phone call went out to Bayside High School families Wednesday:

Bayside families, this is Mr. Troy Walton, Principal of Bayside High School, calling to share with you some very sad news. Yesterday afternoon a Bayside High School athlete collapsed during conditioning and later passed away. The Bayside High School staff is deeply affected by this tragic loss and we know that our students and community will be equally affected. BHS administration, counselors, and VBCPS support staff are prepared to address our staff and student needs. We know too that family is often the best source of comfort to our students during such tragic events. I know you will keep this family in your thoughts and prayers. We are Bayside strong.

The student's identity has not been released.

News 3 is working to learn more.