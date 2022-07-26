Watch Now
News

Actions

'Be kind to all kinds'; Abandoned snake rescued after being left in Chesapeake Animal Services' donation bin

295929300_424705023019729_5620834644118848546_n.png
Chesapeake Animal Services
295929300_424705023019729_5620834644118848546_n.png
Posted at 5:41 PM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 17:41:19-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Animal Services rescued a juvenile snake from its donation bin after someone left the animal inside a plastic container outside the shelter.

According to CAS, a volunteer discovered the animal while she was sorting items from the donation bin.

The snake, a juvenile red-tailed boa, was rushed to a veterinarian, as it was "very dehydrated and stressed" from being left inside a plastic container, which was inside a plastic bag, and exposed to the heat.

"We are hopeful that it will begin to thrive after decompressing from its ordeal," CAS said on Facebook.

The shelter stressed that people should never abandon animals outside the shelter, as although shelter staff and volunteers look for abandoned animals when they arrive each day, "we can't help an animal if we don't know the animal is there."

The shelter offers local resource information for needs like afforable vet care, crisis boarding and pet pantry locations for those who are unable to care for their pets. If you need to surrender your pet, the shelter asks that you call and make an appointment.

"Please help us help animals by being kind to every kind," the shelter said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

untitleddocument (13).png

Coast Live

Coast Comedy Live to begin airing on News 3 July 29