CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Animal Services rescued a juvenile snake from its donation bin after someone left the animal inside a plastic container outside the shelter.

According to CAS, a volunteer discovered the animal while she was sorting items from the donation bin.

The snake, a juvenile red-tailed boa, was rushed to a veterinarian, as it was "very dehydrated and stressed" from being left inside a plastic container, which was inside a plastic bag, and exposed to the heat.

"We are hopeful that it will begin to thrive after decompressing from its ordeal," CAS said on Facebook.

The shelter stressed that people should never abandon animals outside the shelter, as although shelter staff and volunteers look for abandoned animals when they arrive each day, "we can't help an animal if we don't know the animal is there."

The shelter offers local resource information for needs like afforable vet care, crisis boarding and pet pantry locations for those who are unable to care for their pets. If you need to surrender your pet, the shelter asks that you call and make an appointment.

"Please help us help animals by being kind to every kind," the shelter said.