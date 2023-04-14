Be on the lookout for missing aircraft part in Hampton Roads: Norfolk airport

NORFOLK, Va. — Officials with Norfolk International Airport are asking people in Hampton Roads to be on the lookout for a piece of an aircraft that detached from a plane while in the air this week.

A privately-owned Beechcraft King Air 350 aircraft left the airport around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, destined for Florida, according to airport officials. Five to ten minutes into the flight, the pilot reported an engine access panel detached from the aircraft.

The pilot returned to Norfolk airport and landed safely, officials said.

The panel likely detached in the Bowers Hill/Western Branch area. It's made of lightweight material and is described as 2' by 3' and weighs about two pounds. It's red and white in color and has the word "wheel" written on the white portion.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

Anyone who sees the panel should call the Norfolk Airport Authority Police Department at 757-857-3223.

