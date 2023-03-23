Beach Bag Food Drive collecting items to combat student hunger

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS), in partnership with the Virginia Beach Education Foundation, is hosting the Beach Bag Food Drive and School Supplies event to help students in need.

Collections from the drive will provide meals and snacks to disadvantaged students who may face hunger on the weekends and over school breaks. VBCPS says students who need support are identified by school staff or the Office of School Social Work Services.

Since the program’s inception in 2009, over 154,000 Beach Bags have been distributed to combat food insecurity.

Each Beach Bag contains:



2- Individual-sized cereal boxes or oatmeal

2- 8 oz. servings of shelf-stable milk

2- Individual-sized meals (ravioli, spaghetti & meatballs, macaroni & cheese, etc.)

2- 4 oz. fruit cups and/or 100% juice boxes

2- Snack items (granola bars, raisins, pretzels, etc.)

On Thursday, March 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. those interested in donating can drop off items at Pembroke Square, located at 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

The drop-off site will be in the Kohl’s parking lot behind Walgreens. If you're unsure where to go, just look for News 3 anchor Barbara Ciara! She will be on-site to help collect items.

For more information, click here.