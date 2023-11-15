BEACH Community Partnership helping others get help in recognition of Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For more than 30 years, faith and nonprofit organizations have partnered together to address homeless in Virginia Beach, and it's since evolved into the BEACH Community Partnership.

In recognition of Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, BEACH is reminding the community how to connect with homeless support services and resources, and ways to join the effort to help those in need.

Since 2014, the number of individuals identified as homeless in Virginia Beach during the annual Point-in-Time Count has decreased by 29%, according to the city.

The city says despite this downward trend, Virginia Beach Housing & Neighborhood Preservation (VBHNP) and its partners recognize the scope of homelessness is much greater.

Below are resources you can use to get or give help to those who may need it.

Get Help



Visit the Housing Resource Center (HRC), 104 N. Witchduck Road, during walk-in hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, from 8 a.m. to noon. Call the Regional Housing Crisis Hotline, 757-227-5932, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

People experiencing homelessness or a housing crisis have multiple ways to access triage and assessment for housing and shelter programs: Pre-Screening for Winter Shelter Program (Now through Nov. 21): Pre-screening is now open to help determine how many homeless adults (ages 18 and older) in Virginia Beach will need overnight shelter and identify the most vulnerable individuals experiencing homelessness. It does not guarantee placement in the Winter Shelter program. Pre-screening will be held at the HRC and PiN Ministry on various dates and times. View the pre-screening schedule online.

Pre-screening is now open to help determine how many homeless adults (ages 18 and older) in Virginia Beach will need overnight shelter and identify the most vulnerable individuals experiencing homelessness. It does not guarantee placement in the Winter Shelter program. Pre-screening will be held at the HRC and PiN Ministry on various dates and times. View the pre-screening schedule online. Find Community Resources: Organizations that provide support services, including a list of faith-based food pantries, clothing and financial resources; health services; basic assistance and more are available at BEACHCommunityPartnership.org/Get-Help.

Give Help

