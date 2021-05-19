Watch
Beach mystery: Cape Lookout National Seashore trying to identify 'mysterious mass' found on beach

Cape Lookout National Seashore/National Park Service
Posted at 4:54 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 16:54:44-04

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. - If you've been to Cape Lookout recently, you may be wondering what a mysterious object found on the beach is. Cape Lookout National Seashore is wondering, too.

The park posted on Facebook about a "mysterious mass" that was found on the beach a few months ago.

While park officials think it may be "something like the egg sacks of a squid," they say they're not totally sure and are asking the public to help identify it.

The object is described as "a mass of finger-shaped clear sacks holding white eggs."

A number of commenters seem to agree that it is a mass of eggs, with one saying it belongs to an inshore squid family Loliginidae.

Do you know what it may be?

