Bear cub spotted running through Virginia neighborhood

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A black bear cub was spotted Monday morning running around western Henrico.

Sharon Thompson saw the bear near Doverton Road and Glen Eagles Drive and shared her video with CBS 6.

"[My] two-year-old was calling it to come over," Thompson said. "I was going to put my dog inside from the backyard!"

Bear sightings are not uncommon this time of year in Central Virginia.

In previous interviews, wildlife experts have told CBS 6 there is no reason to be afraid and that bears don’t want to be near people.

They said if you see one, to keep your distance and let the bear wander away on its own.

"These are wild animals and they don’t need our help," a Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation spokespersonsaid in an older interview on the subject. "We are developing these areas where these animals used the resources or habitat for a place to live, and as we develop more and more they have less and less places to travel through these corridors without being seen."

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources offered the following advice to reduce the likelihood a bear would be attracted to your home:



Secure your garbage in bear-resistant trash cans or store it in a secure building.

Keep your grill clean.

Remove bird feeders if a bear is in the area.

Don’t put meat scraps in your compost pile.

Don’t leave pet food outdoors.

Pick up and remove ripe fruit from fruit trees.

Make sure your neighbors are following the same recommendations.

"If you see a bear, enjoy watching from a distance. If you come into close contact, back away slowly and remember that bears have a natural distrust of humans and will run when given a safe escape route. If it is up a tree, leave it alone. Keep people and pets away from the tree to allow the bear to leave your property," the Virginia Department of Wildlife advised.

If You Encounter a Bear at Home:

There are no definite rules about what to do if you meet a bear. In almost all cases, the bear will detect you first and leave the area. Unprovoked bear attacks are very rare, and have never been documented in Virginia. If you do meet a bear here are some suggestions: