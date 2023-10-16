Behind the scenes look at NASA Langley's open house on Saturday

HAMPTON, Va. — NASA Langley is opening its gates Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. so the community can get an inside look at their extraordinary work.

Officials told News 3 as of Monday, close to 30,000 people have registered for the event.

Attendees will be able to see the National Transonic Facility, which houses a wind tunnel used to test scale model rockets and aircraft before launching.

They'll also be able to experience a robotics lab in the Structures and Materials Research Laboratory. Their goal is to be able to do construction in space.

“We want to develop new materials and structures that will enable things right here on our home planet as we are going on to the moon to live and work and onto Mars,” said NASA Langley director Clayton Turner.

Guests can also see a solar sail, which can be used to transport materials in space. They'll also be able to see a Boeing 777 up close, as well as several other major projects including the QueSST program.

The QueSST program's goal is to create a sound limit rather than a speed limit, by developing a quiet supersonic aircraft. At NASA Langley, the technology was created for pilots to see out of the front of the aircraft via a camera system. The aircraft does not have forward facing windows.

In addition, attendees can learn about the technological advancements NASA has made towards flying hybrid electric commercial airplanes.

All of this and more will be available Saturday at the open house.

“The most important thing you’re going to see when you come to the open house is the passion of the people that are serving you the taxpayer," said Turner. "We want you to appreciate and understand the impact we want to make on your life not only today but tomorrow.”

