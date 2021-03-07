Menu

Bertie Co. Sheriff's Department charge man with attempted murder after woman assaulted in 2016 burglary

Bertie County Sheriff's Department
Posted at 4:34 PM, Mar 07, 2021
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. - Bertie County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged a man on multiple charges including attempted 1st degree murder after a woman was physically assaulted in a 2016 burglary.

Officials say on November 3, 2016, officials responded to a residence in the Powellsville area of Bertie County and found a woman that had been restrained and severely assaulted. She was then taken by EMS to the hospital.

According to the investigation, a burglary and robbery took place at the residence while the male resident was away from the home.

During the course of the investigation, multiple suspects were developed by the efforts of Bertie County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division, Hertford County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division and Ahoskie Police Department Investigators in addition to assistance provided by the Agents of the Down East Drug Task Force and the NC State Bureau of Investigations.

Officials say on March 3, Travis Donte Smallwood was served the following charges in Hertford County:

  • 1st Degree Burglary
  • 1st Degree Kidnapping
  • Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon
  • Attempted 1st Degree Murder
  • AWDWISI
  • 3 counts of Safecracking
  • Larceny of A Firearm
  • Larceny of Motor Vehicle
  • Burning of a Building

Officials say he received a $1 million bond and had his first court appearance on March 4.

Police say more arrests are to follow.

