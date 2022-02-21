Best deals for President's Day 2022

President’s Day sales are under way with big savings on everything from mattresses to furniture.

Discounts of up to 20% on cookware in its beyond cooking event can be found at Bed Bath and Beyond.

At Blue Nile, engagement rings, necklaces and other jewelry are marked down by as much as 50%.

Electronics can also be found on sale for President’s Day. Check Best Buy for discounts on TVs, laptops, headphones and more.

Another category that sees big discounts over the holiday weekend is mattresses.

Check Casper and you’ll see that it’s possible to save close to $600 on some mattresses and 10% off on other items.

E-bay also has a big mattress and bedding sale for President's Day. You can get half off on some items.

Macy's is offering deep discounts of up to 65% on some home goods and kitchen essentials.

Other retailers from Walmart to Amazon and Nordstrom also have sales featuring significant savings.

For a full round up of President’s Day sales, click here.