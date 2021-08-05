Best deals, places to shop for school supplies

NORFOLK, Va. - School supplies may be more expensive this year.

Many retailers aren't offering big discounts like they have in year's past, especially on tech devices.

There are still some ways to save, though.

Consumer Reports Deals Editor Samantha Gordon says don't feel rushed to buy everything now.

Ask your child's teacher what they need right away, and then buy the rest in September when there may be more deals.

Buying in bulk can also cut costs, especially if you go in on items with other parents.

"Go to wholesalers and buy as much as you can in bulk. Whether you're buying juice boxes for lunches, or notebooks, or whatever you can find there, you can spread out your savings a little bit that way as well," said Gordon.

Consumer Reports recommends skipping office supply stores. They say you'll almost always find better prices at retailers like Walmart and Target or dollar stores.

Virginia's Sales Tax Holiday is one more way to save on supplies and clothes. It runs Aug. 6 - 8.

While there aren't big sales this year, Gordon says you can find some deals on tech items. Here's what she suggests:

Laptops

13-Inch Apple MacBook Air Laptop ($899 at Amazon, Best Buy)

Acer Chromebook Spin ($239 at Amazon)

Headphones

Beats by Dre Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones ($199 at Best Buy)

Sony WF-SP800N Wireless Earphones ($98 at Best Buy, Amazon, Target)

Wifi

TP-Link Deco mesh router ($149 at Amazon)

"Kids are going to be using the internet a lot more for homework and for projects, so having a reliable router can be great," said Gordon, "If you haven't upgraded yours in a couple of years now might be a good time to do so."

