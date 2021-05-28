Best sales and deals for Memorial Day weekend

NORFOLK, Va. - Memorial Day weekend is normally a great time to find deals on things like appliances, but that may not be the case this year.

"There are still supply chain-related issues causing delays in production and delivery, so not only are there fewer deals and smaller discounts, but it's taking longer for items to ship out to customers," explained Consumer Reports' Shopping Editor Samantha Gordon.

If you don't want to wait until next year, though, there are some discounts available.

Here's what Consumer Reports recommends: