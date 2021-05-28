Best sales and deals for Memorial Day weekend

NORFOLK, Va. - Memorial Day weekend is normally a great time to find deals on things like appliances, but that may not be the case this year.
"There are still supply chain-related issues causing delays in production and delivery, so not only are there fewer deals and smaller discounts, but it's taking longer for items to ship out to customers," explained Consumer Reports' Shopping Editor Samantha Gordon.
If you don't want to wait until next year, though, there are some discounts available.
Here's what Consumer Reports recommends:
- Refrigerator - This LG side-by-side refrigerator is on sale for $1,600 at Best Buy, Home Depot, Appliances Connection, P.C. Richard, and direct from LG. Normally it sells for $1,800 to $2,000.
- Dishwasher - Although there haven't been many dishwasher sales this year, the Kenmore 14573 and Kenmore 14523 dishwashers are on sale at Sears. They're normally more than $1,000 but are on sale for $720 and $780.
- BBQ grills - Char-Broil's Kamander stainless steel grill is a good option if you want a kamado, which is an egg-shaped grill. It's $410 at Walmart instead of the usual $550.
- Mattresses - Tuft and Needle is offering 15 percent off all its mattresses, including the Original, which is better than its usual 10 percent discount.