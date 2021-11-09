Best, worst travel times per day over Thanksgiving holiday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - AAA predicts that over 50 million people will be traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday, which would bring travel volumes within 5% of pre-pandemic levels in 2019.
That prediction is a 13% increase from the previous year, 2020, and would be the highest single-year increase since 2005.
Air travel has managed to recover as well with an 8% increase over the last year.
“This Thanksgiving, travel will look a lot different than last year,” said Holly Dalby, AAA Tidewater director of public affairs. “Now that the borders are open and new health and safety guidelines are in place, travel is once again high on the list for Americans who are ready to reunite with their loved ones for the holiday.”
AAA gave News 3 a guide to when to get on and to avoid the roads with the 2021 Hampton Roads Thanksgiving Forecast Chart and Daily Worst and Best Times to Travel Chart.
2021 Hampton Roads Thanksgiving Forecast Chart
Road Name/Destination
Worst Day
Worst Time
Increase Over Normal
I-64 Hampton EB
Wednesday
12:00pm-2:00pm
82%
I-64 Hampton WB
Wednesday
1:00pm-3:00pm
228%
Best Times to Travel Chart
Daily Worst and Best Times to Travel
Day
Worst Time
Best Time
Wednesday
12:00 - 8:00PM
After 9:00PM
Thursday
12:00 - 3:00PM
Before 11:00AM
Friday
1:00 - 4:00PM
Before 11:00AM
Saturday
2:00 - 7:00PM
Before 12:00PM
Sunday
1:00 - 7:00PM
Before 12:00PM
Source: INRI
When traveling AAA recommends that travelers be proactive, be patient, be prepared, and be protected.
- Be Proactive
- Secure travel accommodations as early as possible. Prices are only going to go up and are still influenced by the pandemic, as well as, staffing challenges.
- Be Patient
- Plan ahead when preparing to travel. AAA suggests you arrive 2 hours before departure time and get on the road when there is less traffic to allow for extra travel time.
- Be Prepared
- AAA expects to respond to over 400,000 calls for help over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, so make sure you and your vehicle are adequately prepared for the trip you’re about to take.
- Be Protected
- AAA highly recommends travel insurance in the incident of unexpected delays or trip interruptions. Everything will be busier during the Thanksgiving season, “safe travel = smart travel."
