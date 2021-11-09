Best, worst travel times per day over Thanksgiving holiday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - AAA predicts that over 50 million people will be traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday, which would bring travel volumes within 5% of pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

That prediction is a 13% increase from the previous year, 2020, and would be the highest single-year increase since 2005.

Air travel has managed to recover as well with an 8% increase over the last year.

“This Thanksgiving, travel will look a lot different than last year,” said Holly Dalby, AAA Tidewater director of public affairs. “Now that the borders are open and new health and safety guidelines are in place, travel is once again high on the list for Americans who are ready to reunite with their loved ones for the holiday.”

AAA gave News 3 a guide to when to get on and to avoid the roads with the 2021 Hampton Roads Thanksgiving Forecast Chart and Daily Worst and Best Times to Travel Chart.

2021 Hampton Roads Thanksgiving Forecast Chart

Road Name/Destination

Worst Day

Worst Time

Increase Over Normal

I-64 Hampton EB

Wednesday

12:00pm-2:00pm

82%

I-64 Hampton WB

Wednesday

1:00pm-3:00pm

228%



Best Times to Travel Chart



Daily Worst and Best Times to Travel

Day

Worst Time

Best Time

Wednesday

12:00 - 8:00PM

After 9:00PM

Thursday

12:00 - 3:00PM

Before 11:00AM

Friday

1:00 - 4:00PM

Before 11:00AM

Saturday

2:00 - 7:00PM

Before 12:00PM

Sunday

1:00 - 7:00PM

Before 12:00PM

Source: INRI



When traveling AAA recommends that travelers be proactive, be patient, be prepared, and be protected.