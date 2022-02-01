Bestselling author Jason Reynolds to hold book discussion at Virginia Beach library Feb. 18

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A New York Times No. 1 bestselling author is coming to Hampton Roads.

Jason Reynolds will talk about his book, “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You,” on Friday, Feb. 18 from 6-7 p.m. in the Meyera E. Oberndorf Central Library auditorium in Virginia Beach. The event, “Stamped: A Discussion with Jason Reynolds,” is free and open to adults and students in grades 6 and up.

Space is limited and advanced registration is required. You can register here.

A book signing will follow the talk.

Free copies of “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You” will be available at the event while supplies last. Copies of Reynolds’ other books will be available for purchase during the signing.

Reynolds’ appearance is part of the Virginia Beach Public Library's grant-funded community read program for all ages, "Stamped from the Beginning," which launched in the fall of 2021 and features programs such as book discussions, local history and genealogy workshops and more to take a look at systemic racism and its local impacts.

Books at the heart of the community read are Dr. Ibram X. Kendi's "Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America" for adult readers, and its adaptations, "Racism, Antiracism, and You" for teens, by Kendi and Reynolds; and "Stamped (for Kids): Racism, Antiracism and You," by Kendi, Reynolds and Sonja Cherry-Paul.

"We are excited to bring a renowned, award-winning author such as Jason Reynolds to Virginia Beach to further the discussions on the impacts of racism that we’ve hosted in our community as part of the ‘Stamped from the Beginning’ community read,” said Katie Cerqua, programming and community outreach manager for VBPL. "As safe spaces where all are welcome, libraries are the ideal place for community members to have these discussions and share their different perspectives."

The “Stamped from the Beginning” community read program and Reynolds’ appearance are made possible, in part, by the Hampton Roads Community Foundation, Virginia Humanities, the Virginia Beach Library Foundation and the Friends of Virginia Beach Public Library.

Masks are recommended at indoor programming for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. When auditorium registration is at capacity to accommodate proper social distancing, a separate meeting room across the hall will become available, featuring a live stream of the author talk and Q&A sessions.

