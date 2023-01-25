Bethel High School student arrested for making threats: Police

HAMPTON, Va. — A Bethel High School student has been charged and arrested after the Hampton Police Department was told that he allegedly had a bullet on school grounds, according to police.

Police say they were made aware of the possible bullet possession on Jan. 17. School administrators and the School Resource Office investigated the matter and did not find a bullet on campus or with the student, according to authorities.

The next day, police learned about electronic messages written by the student in question. Authorities say the messages, which were sent on Jan. 16, contained “threatening statements to another individual.”

After learning this information, the 14-year-old Hampton student was arrested and charged with one count of threatening bodily harm or injury.

This is an ongoing investigation.

