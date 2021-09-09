Watch
Beyoncé, Jay-Z's 'About Love' scholarship to provide $2M in funding to HBCUs, including Norfolk State University

NORFOLK, Va. - Beyoncé and Jay-Z's philanthropic initiatives BeyGOOD and the Shawn Carter Foundation are partnering with Tiffany & Co. to offer scholarship funding to five historically black colleges and universities, including Norfolk State University.

The About Love scholarship pledges $2 million in funding for incoming and current students interested in pursuing degrees in creative fields and the arts.

According to a release from Tiffany & Co., students must qualify for financial aid as determined by the HBCU they attend, and the scholarships will be awarded to students who meet all eligibility requirements.

Funds from the scholarship will benefit five schools across the country: Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, Norfolk State University in Virginia, Bennett College in North Carolina, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in Arkansas, and Central State University in Ohio.

Applications will open at each school Friday, September 10 and close on Sunday, September 26 at 11:59 p.m.

Click here to learn more.

