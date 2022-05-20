Watch
Bicyclist dies at hospital after being hit by car in Kitty Hawk

Posted at 5:27 PM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 17:27:06-04

KITTY HAWK, N.C. - A bicyclist has died after being hit by a car in the area of N. Croatan Highway and W. Lillian Street in Kitty Hawk Friday afternoon.

At 12:36 p.m., the Kitty Hawk Police Department investigated a crash involving a bicycle and a vehicle.

Police say the cyclist was riding north in the center turn lane on N. Croatan Highway, while the driver of the vehicle was traveling south on the highway.

Officials say the victim made an unsafe movement, which caused the crash.

The cyclist was taken to Outer Banks Vidant Hospital in Nags Head, where she died from her injuries. Her identity has not been released.

Police say neither impairment nor speed were determined to be factors in the incident.

The crash is still under investigation.

