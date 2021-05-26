Watch
News

Actions

Bicyclist killed after crash in Virginia Beach

items.[0].image.alt
WTKR
Virginia Beach Police generic.jpeg
Posted at 10:37 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 22:37:52-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A bicyclist has died after a crash in the 2400 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard Tuesday night.

Police say eastbound traffic from Parker Lane will be diverted to Great Neck Road.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours while police investigate.

There is no further information.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections