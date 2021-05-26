Bicyclist killed after crash in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A bicyclist has died after a crash in the 2400 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard Tuesday night.

Police say eastbound traffic from Parker Lane will be diverted to Great Neck Road.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours while police investigate.

There is no further information.

VBPD investigating accident with a bicyclist fatality. Please avoid 2400 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard. Eastbound traffic from Parker Lane will be diverted to Great Neck Road. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours during this investigation. @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) May 26, 2021

Stay with News 3 for updates.