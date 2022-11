KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Police in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina, are investigating a crash that killed a bicyclist.

The police department said it happened just after 10 p.m. Monday. Adam Simon, 27-year-old was riding his bike crossing U.S. 158 at Avalon Drive when a car hit him.

Simon was pronounced dead at the scene. No charges have been filed against the driver.