Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle driving along E Pembroke Ave. & Grimes Rd. in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a vehicle while riding his bike on January 21.

Around 2:02 p.m., officials received a call about a bicyclist incident that took place in the area of East Pembroke Avenue and Grimes Road.

Officers say they found a male victim, Aubrey B. Fouse of Hampton, who had been struck by a passing vehicle.

He was transported to a local hospital and died due to his injuries on Jan. 23.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation by the members of the Hampton Police Division’s Accident Reconstruction Team.

No charges have been placed at this time.