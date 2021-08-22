Watch
Biden to give an update on situation in Afghanistan

Andrew Harnik/AP
President Joe Biden speaks from the Treaty Room in the White House on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, about the withdrawal of the remainder of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
Posted at 4:04 PM, Aug 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-22 16:45:18-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to provide a public update on Afghanistan later Sunday.

Earlier, he met with his national security team. And Afghanistan will be the chief topic of discussion when Biden and leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations meet virtually on Tuesday.

Biden administration officials say the U.S. military is considering “creative ways” to get Americans and others into the Kabul airport for evacuation from Afghanistan amid “acute” security threats.

The Pentagon has ordered six U.S. commercial airlines to help move evacuees from temporary sites outside of Afghanistan.

